Taylor Mill Swears in Two New Officers

Two new police officers were sworn in at a Taylor Mill city commission meeting earlier this month.

City Administrator Brian Haney administered the oath of office to Nathan Kling and Jordan Norris. Their families were on hand for the ceremony.

The city commission also adopted a new ordinance raising the impound fee for vehicles from $25 to $50. Those fees are not to be confused with other fees levied by impound lots.

The city commission also listened to the first reading of an ordinance amending its code of ethics. The city is working to become an official city of ethics, and this is a first step.

Park of Kentucky 16 was officially renamed Pride Parkway. Haney said that there were no no official rules naming the new portion of Kentucky 16 from the Grand Avenue bridge to Vincent Avenue, and in order to avoid having three separate roads named Taylor Mill Road, this action was taken.

Resident Steve Edmunds was appointed to the city's board of adjustments.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor