COVID-19: "Serious and Significant Increase" in NKY Cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky saw its largest increase day-over-day from Tuesday to Wednesday since the global pandemic began.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported that there are now 72 cases in the four-county region that it serves, an increase from the 41 confirmed cases reported Tuesday.

Most of the confirmed cases are in Kenton County where there are 36.

There are 18 in Campbell, 16 in Boone, and 2 in Grant.

Three people have died in Northern Kentucky, all with other underlying health issues, according to the health department.

"This is a serious and significant increase in cases in Northern Kentucky. I cannot stress it enough - the most crucial intervention for preventing the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing - staying home and away from other people,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "By social distancing, we are not only keeping ourselves and our families safe, but we are also protecting first responders, health care professionals, long term care workers and others who are working hard to serve our loved ones."

Governor Andy Beshear reported on Wednesday during his daily coronavirus update that there were 93 newly confirmed cases across the state, including two new deaths. Kentucky has had 680 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 20 deaths.

