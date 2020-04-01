Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance Updates with Deputy Secretary Josh Benton

Join the NKY Chamber of Commerce for an important conversation with Kentucky’s Deputy Secretary Josh Benton from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Deputy Secretary Benton will discuss the work the Cabinet is doing to support Kentuckians, particularly related to Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance program and other updates from the Beshear Administration.

About Deputy Secretary Josh Benton

Josh Benton was appointed in July 2018 to serve as the Deputy Secretary for the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. With more than 15 years of public service, Benton has dedicated his career to strengthening Kentucky’s workforce and building the state’s economy.

As Deputy Secretary, Benton oversees the cabinet’s workforce development agencies, policies and strategies serving as the liaison to education and workforce partners in coordinating and elevating the state’s workforce efforts.

Prior to joining the cabinet, Benton served as Executive Director of Workforce & Community Development for the Cabinet for Economic Development where he was responsible for leading community development and research efforts. His office also led Economic Development’s workforce efforts, including workforce project management, program and policy development.

Benton holds bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Cumberland College and master’s degree in Public Administration from Kentucky State University.