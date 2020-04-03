COVID-19 in NKY, Friday, April 3: 18 New Cases, 105 Total

Eighteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in four Northern Kentucky counties, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Friday.

There are 105 cases total that have been confirmed.

The health department said that there are 52 cases in Kenton, 25 in Boone, 24 in Campbell, and 4 in Grant.

Five people in those counties have died, all with underlying health problems.

“Over the past week, the number of identified cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky have nearly quadrupled,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. “COVID-19 is here, and many of our cases are among adults ages 20-59. These are the same age groups that will likely be outside this weekend enjoying the warmer weather, so remember that you need to take the same social distancing actions if you plan on going outside.”

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported that there were 90 newly confirmed cases across Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 831.

He also commented on a lawsuit filed by a Campbell County resident against him for the travel ban imposed during this global pandemic. "I haven't read it. I'm not worried about. And we will win it," Beshear said.

Meanwhile, the local health department and the governor are urging people to use caution this weekend as the weather turns nicer.

While people are still free to go out, it is strongly encouraged to practice social-distancing (keeping at least six-feet between people), not to overcrowd parks, and to avoid group sports and outside gatherings.

The governor asked Kentucky journalists to produce public service announcements to spread that message. This video was produced by The River City News as part of that effort:

-Staff report