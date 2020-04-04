COVID-19 in NKY, Saturday, April 4: 1 Death, 18 New Cases

A Boone County resident over the age of 80 is the latest person in Northern Kentucky die from COVID-19-related causes.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Saturday that there were eight additional confirmed cases of the respiratory virus since Friday, bringing the four-county region's total to 113.

54 of the cases are in Kenton, while Boone and Campbell each have 27 cases. Grant County has five confirmed cases.

The health department noted that one week ago, there were 26 confirmed cases and one person had died. A total of six people in Northern Kentucky have died.

Across Kentucky, there have been 917 total cases. 228 people have fully recovered, Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday.

Forty people in the state have died.

"Today I learned that we’ve had our first death in Boone County related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. "Now more than ever please follow the Northern Kentucky Health Dept and CDC guidelines on staying at home, social separation, and other important recommendations."

"The best defense we have against COVID-19 is you,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. “The behaviors you change and the actions that you take will determine how many cases we will have and how many lives we will save in Northern Kentucky.”

-Staff report