COVID-19 in NKY, Sunday, April 5: 13 New Cases, 126 Total; Mask Guidance Offered

Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Northern Kentucky, bringing the four-county region's total to 126.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics will be partnering with the state to provide 2,000 tests for use around the state, nearly doubling Kentucky's capability to confirm cases. Those tests will be deployed outside of what Beshear referred to as "the Golden Triangle", a common term for Louisville, Lexington, and Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Health Department reported on Sunday that there are 61 cases in Kenton County, 32 in Campbell, 28 in Boone, and and 5 in Grant. Six people have died in this region.

Beshear said on Sunday that there were 38 confirmed cases across Kentucky since his Saturday update, bringing the Commonwealth's total to 955. Five new deaths were also reported.

Beshear also said that of the cases across Kentucky, 306 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The governor also pointed to the state's comparatively steady number of confirmed cases in recent days.

"We've had a number of days in a row where we have been at about the same, and when you look at other places in the country, many of which are doubling every three days or even more, again, that is pretty good news if you can find good news in the midst of this crisis," Beshear said.

The governor credited Kentuckians' commitment to social-distancing to help keep the numbers low.

In Northern Kentucky, the health department also weighed in on wearing masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their guidance on the wearing of masks by the general public. According to the CDC, wearing a cloth mask in public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies where it is difficult to maintain social distancing may help slow COVID-19’s spread. The CDC also advises the use of cloth masks by individuals who unknowingly could spread the disease before they experience symptoms.

“While wearing a cloth mask in some circumstances can be helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it is no substitute for social distancing, including maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others, hand hygiene, and staying healthy at home," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "Additionally, the general public should not wear surgical or N-95 masks. These scarce resources MUST be reserved for first responders and health care workers.”

-Staff report