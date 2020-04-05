Driver Killed After Crashing Into Utility Poles

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into two utility poles on Sunday night near the intersection of Aero Parkway and Burlington Pike.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said that at around 8:10 p.m., an SUV was traveling south on Aero when for unknown reasons, drove off the side of the road and struck the poles. The collision with the second pole split the Suv in half, sending part of it into a second vehicle that had been stopped at the intersection awaiting a left turn on Aero.

The driver of the SUV was ejected, the sheriff's office said, and died at the scene.

The identity of the driver and additional information were not released publicly as of 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

-Staff report