COVID-19: Seven More NKY Deaths Reported; 141 Total Confirmed Cases

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Northern Kentucky more than doubled since Sunday.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 14 additional deaths across Kentucky during his daily briefing on Monday, seven of those are in Kenton and Campbell Counties. Five deaths of Kenton residents were reported while two from Campbell were confirmed.

Thirteen people in Northern Kentucky have died from the respiratory illness that is part of a global pandemic. The number on Sunday was six.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department added that there were fifteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing Northern Kentucky's total to 141.

According to the governor, the deaths included a 92-year old woman, and 89-year old woman, two 91-year old women from Kenton, and and 81-year old woman and 63-year old man from Campbell.

Further details were not immediately available, though the health department stated that all the local deaths involved other underlying health issues.

“As we see the number of cases and deaths increasing in the Northern Kentucky area, we are entering a tough phase in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. “To those of you who are staying healthy at home, keep it up. To those of you who have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, we all need you to start now. It is absolutely critical that people stay at home. If you go outside either to enjoy the weather or to get essential services (e.g. food or medicine), you must keep at least six feet away from others.

"Do not forget to wash your hands frequently for twenty seconds and keep them away from your face. Everyone in Northern Kentucky needs to be taking these actions all the time.”

In all, 54 new confirmed cases were reported across Kentucky bringing the state's total to 1,008.

This story will be updated.

-Staff report