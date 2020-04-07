Free Parking Offered to Mainstrasse Village Residents, Visitors

The owner of the RiverHaus parking garage is offering free parking from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until May 1 to help nearby residents and visitors to MainStrasse Village during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there is no overnight public parking, so cars need to be cleared from public areas of the garage overnight. The garage also can't be used for long-term storage of vehicles.

Drivers don't have to enter their license plate number into the kiosk or take any step at all to get the free parking, said Jack Monts de Oca, senior operations manager with ABM Parking Services.

The offer applies to about 150 spots in the garage, which has entrances on Main Street and Fifth Street, and 35 to 40 spots south of the garage in the newly paved portion of the parking lot accessed via Philadelphia Street.

"This was a decision made by the owner of the garage, Flaherty & Collins Properties, to help anyone who wants to run into a MainStrasse restaurant to get carryout, and to help nearby residents stuck at home (as part of the coronavirus response) who can't find a nearby on-street spot," Monts de Oca said.

Spots are on a first-come, first-served basis. If the policy is abused and cars are left overnight, the "free" policy will have to be revisited, he said.

-Staff report