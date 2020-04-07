Social-Distancing Encouraged Over Holidays as New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in NKY

Annual Easter egg hunts have been canceled across Northern Kentucky, casualties of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has forced the cancellation of many events, and the closure of many businesses.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department on Tuesday urged the community to continue to practice social-distancing and to avoid improper gatherings so as to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

The department reported an additional fourteen cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in its four-county region, bringing the total to 155 confirmed cases.

Thirteen people in Northern Kentucky have died from the illness, all with other underlying health issues.

There are 75 cases in Kenton County, 37 cases in Campbell County, 34 cases in Boone County, and 9 cases in Grant County.

The health department has not noted how many, if any, of these cases include individuals who have recovered.

Governor Andy Beshear, in his daily briefing to the public on Tuesday, announced 147 newly confirmed cases across Kentucky. Seven more people died in the state. To date, there have been 1,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths in the Commonwealth.

The newly reported number of cases across Kentucky is higher than the past few days, but the governor stated that that could be because some cases were not reported over the weekend.

"147 is the largest number we've reported in a day, but as we look back at the two days before it, we thought those numbers were low and we think some of those numbers came in today," Beshear said.

The governor said that the state is averaging about 80 daily cases over the past three days, lower than the previous three days.

"We still don't see the numbers going the same way in Kentucky as in so many other places," Beshear said.

Social-distancing, the practice of keeping away from others by at least six-feet and not leaving home unless to get supplies or to go to work, is credited with slowing the spread of the virus.

But Wednesday marks Passover and Easter is Sunday. Though those holidays would typically bring families together, amid this pandemic, people are encouraged to avoid it this year.

“In order to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, it is critical that we continue social distancing and stay healthy at home," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "This means that our holidays have to look different this year. Take the time now to think about new ways to celebrate your family’s traditions that will keep you safe, and plan for celebrations that can take place once the threat from COVID-19 is over.”

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Easter egg hunt in Devou Park in 2019 (RCN file)