Bellevue Fitness Instructor Creates Program for Quarantined Seniors

When Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves's father recently moved into a Fort Thomas retirement community, while his mother was already residing at one in Cold Spring, Cleves recognized a problem.

Neither of his 90-year old parents were getting any exercise because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is keeping residents out of common areas.

So, the mayor enlisted a business from his city.

“I saw a problem and I asked fitness instructor Michelle Reynolds Madden if she would be interested in helping,” said Cleves.

Madden, who owns the Energi Total Wellness Studio in Bellevue, was more than ready to help.

“I was excited to be asked to be a part of this project, having been a nurse in an adult daycare center, where I had previously taught an exercise program,” Madden said.

Madden is a native of Bellevue, the daughter Mike and Mary Reynolds and the widow of Russell Madden, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. Her total wellness studio is located at 334 Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue, where she offers yoga, pilates, and cardio and strength training classes.

After reaching out to Madden, Mayor Cleves contacted Jennifer Teipel, executive director of the Campbell County Cable Board, who saw great value in this type of exercise program for those who cannot leave their homes.

Within two days, Madden had designed an exercise program specifically for seniors and was in the studio filming the first two episodes.

In the videos, Madden does a seated version of the exercises while her boyfriend, John E. Christopher, an attorney with Cincinnati law firm Manley Burke, LPA, does a standing version to accommodate the physical abilities of the various levels of seniors that could be watching.

The exercise videos air every weekday at 8 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. on weekends. Seniors can tune in channel 810 on Cincinnati Bell and channel 202 on Spectrum to watch the videos.

The videos also can be viewed on Campbell County Media here.

“We are trying to do what we can to help Bellevue residents and business during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor Cleves. “Please do what you can, too. Support Michelle and all of the local Bellevue businesses during this difficult time for local businesses.”

