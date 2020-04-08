HealthPoint in Covington to Receive $1.3 Million to Fight Coronavirus

A Covington-based health agency is among twenty-five in Kentucky to share in $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HealthPoint will receive $1,325,495 as part of funding for Community Health Centers in the state, Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last month. The bipartisan CARES Act, which is the biggest rescue package in history, passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said Senator McConnell, in a news release. “When I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest rescue package in history, one of my top priorities was delivering federal funding to our medical professionals. I’m glad to see these resources are on the way to help protect Kentucky communities from this virus.”

“The Community Health Centers in Kentucky are grateful for the support of Senator McConnell. These clinics serve patients in underserved areas of the Commonwealth They treat all patients regardless of income. They are Kentucky’s safety-net for healthcare. With this funding the clinics will continue to provide care during these trying times and beyond,” said David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association.

In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act, McConnell's office said. Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for community health centers.

HealthPoint was the only agency in Northern Kentucky listed as a recipient.