Kentucky Reports Highest Single-Day Total of New COVID-19 Cases; NKY Numbers Rise, Too

Kentucky saw its highest number of confirmed coronavirus/COVID-19 cases in a single day, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

"We are in our escalation," Beshear said. Communities across the country are bracing for what experts have indicated could likely bring the highest number of cases and deaths in the coming weeks.

Beshear said that Kentucky had 204 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday and eight newly reported COVID-19-related deaths.

The governor also shared higher-than-usual numbers for Kenton and Campbell counties, though a later report from the Northern Kentucky Health Department showed lower numbers, indicating the different timing associated with the way labs and health agencies report at different levels.

Beshear said that there were 17 new cases in Kenton and 14 in Campbell, and also reported 2 new cases in Boone and 1 each in Grant and Pendleton counties.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department's numbers were released shortly after Beshear wrapped his daily public briefing and noted that only 13 new additional cases had been reported across Kenton, Campbell, Boone, and Grant counties. In the four-county region since the first case was confirmed, there have been 168 total confirmed cases and 13 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.

Kenton has had 78 total cases, Campbell has had 39, and there have been 40 reported in Boone, and 11 in Grant.

It has been a month since Kentucky declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19, followed by a series of orders by the Governor to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health, while it is still early in the pandemic, the governor shared graphs in his press conference yesterday that indicate this strategy is working.

“It may not seem like it, because new cases are reported daily, but we have yet to see a dramatic increase in cases as has been experienced in other states," Saddler said. "This demonstrates that we need to keep up the good social distancing, wash hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and only go out for essential services and exercise. Without a vaccine or approved treatment, social distancing is the most powerful weapon we have in the fight against COVID-19, which each one of us can do.”

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

