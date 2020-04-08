NKY Road Construction Projects Underway Across Region

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office in Northern Kentucky announced the major projects that are underway this construction season:

CAMPBELL COUNTY TO CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT is overseeing a $31 million pavement resurfacing and bridgework project on I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project has a November 2020 completion. Click here for more information about this project.

BOONE AND KENTON COUNTIES

I-275 Westbound (82.4 - 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker)– An interstate pavement rehabilitation project between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) to KY 717 (Turfway Road) just east of Mineola Pike. The eastbound side was completed in 2019. The $31 million project has a November 2020 completion.

BOONE COUNTY

I-75 Southbound (183 – 178 mile-marker)– An interstate rehabilitation project on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) to Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of an auxiliary lane on I-75 in both directions from US 42 KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). The northbound side was completed in 2019. Southbound construction will be complete in November 2020.

KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A widening and realignment project has started on the final phase of KY 237, tying in the remaining 3.1 miles from Valley View Drive to Rogers Lane. The project includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. The $21.6 million project has a Spring 2021 anticipated completion.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 widening and realignment project from from Old Union Road to I-75. The $26.1 million construction project includes 5 lanes, curb and gutter which includes a new storm sewer system, and multi-use paths; the project scope is 3 miles. The project is working toward a summer 2020 completion. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) at I-71/I-75 interchange – The interchange will be converted to a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD). The $20 million project has an anticipated completion of December 2022.

New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction of a new interchange at I-275 and Graves Road began in February 2020. The $56 million project will also include a new double crossover diamond interchange, extend the third westbound land on I-275 past Graves Road, build an additional travel lane on eastbound I-275 between Graves Road and KY 237, widen and realign Graves Road, improve the intersection at Graves Road and KY 20 , safety enhancements at the KY 237/Hebron interchange.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) at I-71/I-75 interchange – The interchange will be converted to a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD). This project will also construct a Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) at U.S. 25 and the railroad crossing. The $60 million project has an anticipated completion of December 2022.

For more information on these projects, visit DrivingNKYProgress

-Staff report