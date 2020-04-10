Face 14-Day Quarantine if Attending Mass Gathering, Beshear Says

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that anyone who attends a mass gathering this weekend will face quarantine orders.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said at his daily update on Kentucky's COVID-19 cases.

With Easter on Sunday, health and government officials are urging people to continue practicing social-distancing as part of an effort to slow the spread of the respiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic.

The governor said that officials are aware of only about six churches in the state that are still planning to hold in-person services.

Anyone attending such a gathering will be notified it is misdemeanor violation of the emergency orders issued by the governor and Kentucky Department for Public Health. The governor said the order is for all mass gatherings and not just worship services.

Beshear said Kentucky State Police will be recording the license plate numbers of any vehicle seen at the gatherings. Local health officials then will contact the people associated with those vehicles and require them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” the Governor said. “What we’re asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

“This is a time and weekend, a whole week for multiple faiths, that is about faith. It’s about knowing we have faced as people – as Christians, as Jews, as members of many faiths – many difficult, dark times, and we have prevailed,” the Governor said. “We know that the weeks or the months ahead will be difficult. We know that there are going to be tougher days before there are easier days. But we also know because we have faith that we are going to get through this and we are going to get through it together. We are going to pass this test of humanity.”

While mass gatherings are banned and many travel restrictions are in place, the governor has told Kentuckians not to worry about the Easter Bunny, who has been deemed an “essential worker” and will be able to travel and work this weekend.

Other notes:

Gov. Beshear on Friday convened a new task force aimed at addressing concerns in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, where residents and staffers are at elevated risk to coronavirus outbreaks.

The new 10-member advisory board is comprised of professionals who represent a range of specialties and perspectives.

“This fast-moving situation,” said Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We’ve asked a very small group of individuals – 10 individuals, most of them physicians – to come and help us think through how to balance all these different things, and to make sure we’re protecting our loved ones.”

The board’s initial goal is to develop a variety of protocols to help the facilities operate safely while dealing with COVID-19 cases amid residents and staffers.

Case information

As of 5 p.m. April 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 1,693 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 242 of which were newly confirmed. The total included a revision after duplicate report was discovered.

“It is here. We are in the midst of our surge and escalating cases. Now is the time we have to be at our very best,” the Governor said. “The next couple of weeks being absolutely critical not only to us blunting or flattening the curve but really protecting those that are most vulnerable, especially our seniors that are in different types of assisted living facilities.”

Even amid the escalating cases, Gov. Beshear noted a hopeful sign as Kentuckians recover from the illness.

“We can report – this is really good news – that we have had at least 464 Kentuckians recovered. That’s 27 percent,” he said. “And when you think about the period of time that it takes to recover, because it’s not real short, that’s real positive news already.”

Beshear said 11 new deaths were reported Friday, raising the state’s toll to 90 deaths related to the virus.

