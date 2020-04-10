NKY COVID-19: 1 New Death, 8 Additional Confirmed Cases

A resident of Boone County, over the age of 80, is the latest from Northern Kentucky to die from COVID-19-related causes.

Fourteen people in Northern Kentucky have died of the repsiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department also announced on Friday eight additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the four-county region's total to 186.

85 of those cases have been confirmed in Kenton County, while there have been 48 in Boone, 42 in Campbell, and 11 in Grant.

With Easter on Sunday, the health department reiterated its argument that people should refrain from gatherings, and to maintain social-distancing.

“Just because we have to be apart physically during this holiday weekend doesn’t mean that we can’t remain connected to our family and friends,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health.

