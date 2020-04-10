Taylor Mill Commission Recap

The Taylor Mill city commission met via video on Wednesday night to hear second readings for four ordinances, a necessary measure to adopt them as law.

One officially names a portion of Pride Parkway previously known as Taylor Mill Road, between the Grand Avenue Bridge and Vincent Avenue.

Another ordinance grants the non-exclusive contract for wired communications to MCI metro doing business as Verizon. The contract is for 10 years at a 3 percent fee, and contains two five year extensions if both parties agree.

Commissioners voted to make changes to the ethics ordinance that has long been in place. This is so that Taylor Mill can eventually qualify to become an official ethics city.

An ordinance repealing the city's animal ordinance was passed. Mayor Dan Bell said that because the county made a change in its animal ordinance, Taylor Mill had to change its ordinance.

Bell also addressed state legislation that separated the city and county employee retirement (CERS) from the state employee retirement system (KERS), something many cities had advocated for.

CERS is better funded than KERS.

"This is huge for us," said Commissioner Mark Kreimborg. "It is fantastic!"

Bell also noted the year-long suspension of a 12-percent increase in cities' pension obligations.

City Administrator Brian Haney said that he was working on the next fiscal year's budget and said that he is preparing numbers based on an economic downturn. The commission will see a budget presentation in May.

Mayor Bell also noted that Police Chief Steve Knuaf and his officers had to crack down on some gatherings in the city that violated the social-distancing efforts underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell encouraged residents to light up green as a symbol of unity and compassion during the pandemic. He also asked everyone to complete their census form, and to support the local businesses that are open for take-out and delivery orders.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor