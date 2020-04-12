Drive-Up COVID-19 Tests Coming to KY; NKY Cases Tick Up

A partnership between the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Kroger Health hopes to result in the conducting of 20,000 coronavirus/COVID-19 tests in the state over the next five weeks. Those tests will be restricted to certain populations.

During his daily public briefing about the global pandemic, Governor Andy Beshear said that the drive-through operation would more than double the state's current testing capability.

The first site opens on Monday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Frankfort. Kroger is expected to announce other locations across the state over the coming days and weeks.

“I’m very excited about this. It’s good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve been working with Kroger for several weeks just trying to get it right. The potential here, just from this program, could almost double the amount of testing we have right now.”

“Kroger Health’s vision is to help people lead healthier lives and it’s never been more important than right now for us as we help expand testing across the state. An innovative part of Kroger’s testing solution has to do with a digital registration process," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "We believe this process is the first in the commonwealth and maybe be in the first of the nation to provide a very easy way for people to register for the test.”

“You’ll be able to find quickly a location wherever you are in Kentucky and schedule an appointment very easily," said Dustin Nimmo, senior product manager for ecommerce, Kroger Health. "There are people who are residents of Kentucky who worked countless hours to build this web portal.”

The state, Kroger and other partners expect to be able to handle about 250 vehicles per day per site at all locations. Kentuckians can register at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru- testing , or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

First, people seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Next, they will select a testing location and appointment time that works for them. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car for the test. Test results are expected within approximately 48-hours.

Those eligible for the test include those with symptoms, health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions.

Beshear also thanked UPS and Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics for making it possible to return test results in about 48 hours.

Northern Kentucky, State Cases Tick Up

The Northern Kentucky Health Department on Sunday announced twelve additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its four-county area. The region now has 206 total confirmed cases, with 95 in Kenton County, 54 in Boone, 45 in Campbell, and 12 in Grant.

14 people confirmed to have contracted the respiratory virus have died in Northern Kentucky.

Beshear announced 134 newly confirmed cases across Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 1.963.

“In Kentucky, we are still not seeing the increase we are seeing in other states and we are grateful for that,” Beshear said.

The governor also announced three more deaths in the state, bringing Kentucky's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 97.

“We know that we are flattening the curve, let’s not let up now,” Beshear said. “This virus comes for the most vulnerable and protecting them are the steps we take every single day to do our very best to reduce our contacts. Let’s make sure we keep that up. Let’s make sure we do our part to not spread this virus.”

At least 607 people (30.9% of total cases) have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.

To date, at least 25,866 people have been tested. At least 667 people (34 percent of total confirmed cases) have ever been hospitalized with 289 people (14.7 percent of total confirmed cases) currently hospitalized. At least 256 people (13 percent of total cases) have ever been in the intensive care unit with at least 136 people (6.9 percent of total cases) currently in the ICU.

