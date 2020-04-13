Coronavirus: 4 New Deaths Reported in NKY

Four more people in Northern Kentucky have died from COVID-19-related causes, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Monday.

Two people from Kenton County, one in the sixties and one in their eighties, and two people from Campbell County, both in their eighties, died after contracting the novel coronavirus, which is part of a global pandemic.

The health department reported that all four people had underlying health issues.

There have been eighteen total deaths in Northern Kentucky.

Meanwhile, there were an additional two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Kentucky, bringing the region's total to 208.

97 of those cases were found in Kenton County, 54 in Boone, 45 in Campbell, and 12 in Grant.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report