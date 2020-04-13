Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing to Be Offered at Summit View Academy

Drive-through testing for the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 will be offered at Summit View Academy in Independence, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday.

The announcement follows Sunday's news that the state is partnering with Kroger Health to provide around 20,000 COVID-19 tests across Kentucky.

In Independence, testing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18.

Restrictions remain for those who can be tested. To see if you qualify, click here or call 1-888-852-2567.

-Staff report