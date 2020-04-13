Food Boxes to Be Distributed in Erlanger this Week

Emergency food boxes will be distributed in Erlanger on Wednesday.

St. Vicenent de Paul Northern Kentucky and Freestore Foodbank announced a joint effort that will take place on April 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul's Erlanger location (2655 Crescent Springs Road).

The distribution of the emergency food boxes will be conducted as a drive through, individuals are asked to stay in their car when receiving their box of food.

The boxes are hope to sustain a family of four for a week.

The food distribution is open to everyone in the community who needs help with food, a news release said. Freestore Foodbank is providing all the food and St. Vincent de Paul NKY is providing the space to distribute to the community.

