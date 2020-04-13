Newport Adjusts Juvenile Curfew Times Amid State of Emergency

Minors in Newport will need to be inside between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., an executive order from the city declared.

The city cited the state of emergency in Kentucky as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as its reasoning.

Newport follows Ludlow in Northern Kentucky as cities adjusting its curfew times.

The new rules will be in place until a new executive order is issued when it is determined that Kentucky is no longer under a state of emergency "and the exercise of extraordinary measures are no longer required for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare," the city said.

-Staff report