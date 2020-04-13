Newport Restaurant's Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

The company that owns Brio Tuscan Grill at Newport on the Levee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Florida.

Orlando-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants hopes to find a buyer, according to court filings.

The future of the Newport location of Brio appears to be uncertain. The restaurant is not currently operating as the Levee undergoes a significant redevelopment.

The company blamed consumer trends and the ongoing global pandemic as being among the reasons for its reduced fortunes.

The Cincinnati Business Courier was first to report on the bankruptcy and noted that the Levee location appears to fall into a category of restaurants owned by the company that are currently not operating, and likely to remain closed. The River City News is reviewing those documents.

In Newport, Brio had been an original restaurant tenant at the Levee when it opened in 2001. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, another original tenant, closed its location there last year amid the redevelopment.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report