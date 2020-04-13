NKY Coronavirus Relief Funding Announced

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky announced its first phase of funding following the launch of its Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund in March.

The organization launched the initiative last month and raised $2 million from a variety of donors.

“We are truly grateful for the support we have received so far to help our Northern Kentucky neighbors who are most significantly impacted by this crisis,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “I think people in Northern Kentucky realize the value of giving to our own local community foundation. They see that we’re able to combine their money with other gifts and look at the entire ecosystem of nonprofits, then target funding to reach its highest and best use in Northern Kentucky.”

Donations to the fund can be made online at www.horizonfunds.org, or by check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: Coronavirus Relief Fund) and mailed to 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011.

$150,000 will be immediately awarded to a network of organizations and schools that provide meals to Northern Kentuckians. The funds will be coordinated by Covington-based nonprofit Be Concerned, which has operated one of the largest free food pantries in Northern Kentucky since 1987.

“It’s amazing that Horizon Community Funds has made funding available to make sure families in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties aren't going hungry or without basic necessities during this pandemic,” said Be Concerned Executive Director Andy Brunsman. “Be Concerned's goal has been to do more, for more, with more for the families who turn to us for help. This grant makes it possible for us to do that not only for the families turning to Be Concerned, but at other agencies, schools, and community partners in Northern Kentucky.”

An additional $35,000 will be sent to Faith Community Pharmacy, the only charitable pharmacy in the Northern Kentucky region. The organization has seen a drastic spike in clients, as well as a spike in costs of some medications as demand increases across the country.

“We are extremely grateful to Horizon Community Funds for this grant,” said Faith Community Pharmacy Executive Director Aaron Broomall. “As more and more individuals in our community are laid off or furloughed due to this pandemic, these funds will help to ensure that no one in our community goes without essential prescription medications.”

The advisory committee that has been carefully reviewing needs and services in Northern Kentucky will continue to make recommendations on an ongoing basis, and will make grant recommendations as appropriate.

-Staff report