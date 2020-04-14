18 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in NKY; Drive-up Testing to Begin

Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Northern Kentucky Health Department on Tuesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 226.

Eighteen local people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus that causes a respiratory illness that is part of a global pandemic.

In Kenton County, there 101 confirmed cases, while in Boone there are 61, in Campbell there are 50, and in Grant there are 14.

A drive-up coronavirus testing operation opens on Wednesday at Summit View Academy in Independence, thanks to a partnership between the state and Kroger Health. It will operate there through Saturday, and is restricted to those with appointments and who meet certain criteria.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health, only individuals with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should receive testing.

“Testing is not recommended for individuals who do not have symptoms associated with COVID-19," Saddler said. "This is because even if the individual was exposed to COVID-19, they might not yet have enough of the virus in their system to produce a positive test result. Someone may test negative, only to become ill a few days later, potentially unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to their close contacts.”

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed an additional 177 cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 2,210. Beshear also noted 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 115.

“Those are 11 Kentuckians whose families and communities love them. Even one loss is a loss to all of us. Since we passed 100 yesterday we’ve been flying our flags at half-staff here in the Capitol, and keep lighting up your homes,” said Beshear.

Gov. Beshear said that a50-year-old from Adair County is the first known health care worker to die of coronavirus in Kentucky.

“So for everybody out there that says this isn’t real, this person gave their life to protect others,” the governor said. “While she’s gone to a better place, these people are taken from us here on Earth, forever.”

At least 653 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.

To date, at least 27,697 people have been tested. At least 687 people have ever been hospitalized with 305 currently hospitalized. At least 263 have ever been in the ICU with at least 137 people currently in the ICU.

“Let’s think about those folks," Beshear said. "They call it an intensive-care unit for a reason. And most people going into intensive care are coming out,” the Governor said. “And that’s because our health care professionals and our hospital systems are doing an amazing job. In fact, they have really beaten the model on how many days someone was going to be hospitalized that has this. And that, that has gone a long way to helping our hospital capacity.”

-Staff report