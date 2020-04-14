4th Street Bridge Closed to Cars Between Newport and Covington

The Fourth Street (Veterans) Bridge between Covington and Newport over the Licking River is closed to vehicular traffic until further notice, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday.

The state will conduct a complete structural analysis following an inspection on Tuesday, KYTC District 6 reported.

Pedestrians will still have access to the walkways.

As an alternate route, drivers can use the 11th Street bridge between the two cities.

-Staff report