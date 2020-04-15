Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Teen

A man faces ten counts of first degree sodomy involving a 14-year old, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday.

Bobby J. Cortez, 38, of Florence, is accused of sodomizing the teen between ten and fifteen times.

According to investigators, Cortez said during in an interview that he had been on drugs and could not recall the abuse, but said that if the victim had reported the allegations, then he would take full responsibility. Investigators said that Cortez said that he wanted to apologize for being a "monster."

Cortez was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly violating conditions of his release from incarceration from a previous unrelated charge.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond for the sodomy charges and $2,5000 bond for the violations of conditions of release charge.

-Staff report

Photo provided