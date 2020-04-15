More than $12 Million for NKY Higher Education Institutions, Students

Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, Gateway Community & Technical College, Beckfield College, and Brighton Center's Center for Employment Training will receive more than $12 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) is projecting that the federal CARES Act will provide at least $156 million in relief funds this year to Kentucky colleges and universities, including $78 million to help students with expenses related to disruptions to their education during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Higher education is critical to our state’s economic recovery, and these funds will help campuses target aid to where it’s needed most,” said CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson. “We are grateful to our federal partners for providing swift relief and for recognizing our unique mission in the months to come, particularly in workforce development and health care.”

The federal Department of Education announced last week that it will immediately distribute the student assistance funds to colleges and universities, which will provide the relief to students through emergency cash grants.

“These grants will provide a crucial safety net for students whose lives and education were disrupted, and I’m certain we’ll see more students staying on track to graduate as a result,” Thompson said.

Each campus is in the process of developing its own guidelines for awarding the funds to students under parameters set by the federal education department and the CARES Act.

NKY Amounts:

Northern Kentucky University

Total allocation: $7,998,963

Student grants: $3,999,482

Thomas More University

Total allocation: $1,329,216

Student grants: $664,608

Gateway Community & Technical College

Total allocation: $1,797,783

Student grants: $898,892

Beckfield College

Total allocation: $881,109

Student grants: $440,555

Brighton Center - Center for Employment Training

Total allocation: $92,638

Student grants: $46,319

-Staff report