Protests Erupt at Governor's Briefing; More COVID-19 Cases ID'd in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear's daily briefing on the coronavirus's impact in Kentucky was met with protests on Wednesday as a crowd outside the state Capitol shouted about desires to have the Commonwealth's businesses reopened.

Protestors yelling outside @GovAndyBeshear’s press room. ‘Facts over fear’ they also yell pic.twitter.com/ASfyE7Kigl — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) April 15, 2020

--

"We do have some folks out here in Kentucky today, and everybody should be able to express their opinion," Beshear said. But the governor remained steadfast in his opposition to reopening the parts of society that have been shuttered by the global pandemic and government and health officials' efforts to maintain social distancing so as to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"It would absolutely kill people," the governor said. "We know we are not to that point. Even New York, with what they went through, isn't to that point. My job isn't to make the popular decision, but to make the right decision."

Beshear also stated his opposition to a suggestion from State Senator John Schickel, a Union Republican, who argued that visitors should be allowed back inside nursing homes and senior care centers, according to the daily briefing. Such places have seen a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to the state at large.

More than 250 residents of nursing homes in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 36 have died. More than 130 staff members have also contracted the respiratory virus and one has died.

Schickel suggested Beshear “take another look” at his policy prohibiting most visitors to nursing homes, quoting a constituent who said elderly residents' isolation from family can be worse than dying. https://t.co/Za0kQcXfsO #kyga20 — Joe Sonka #StayHome (@joesonka) April 15, 2020

But Beshear announced that he his working with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to coordinate the reopening of their respective states, since they share borders and in some cases, local economies.

"If you live in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati is right across the river, we have to make sure we are working together," Beshear said. The governor noted that the three states have taken similar precautions and enacted similar restrictions during the pandemic, and while they will each ultimately decide the next steps for their own states individually, they are working together on plans.

Beshear also reported that 201 people were tested at a newly opened site in Independence. Summit View Academy is playing host through Saturday to a drive-up testing site, one of what is expected to be multiple sites that will move across the state as part of a partnership with Kroger Health, UPS, and Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics. Testing at these sites is restricted to health care professionals and those with symptoms that suggest a test is necessary. Test slots are taken by appointment only and can be accessed here.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department on Wednesday confirmed an additional eight cases, bringing the four-county region's total to 232, with 103 in Kenton County, 85 in Boone County, 50 in Campbell County, and 14 in Grant.

There have been more than 2,200 confirmed cases in Kentucky, and 122 people have died.

The governor's briefing, which usually features images and videos from social media highlighting Kentuckians' efforts to follow the restrictions and guidelines around COVID-19, featured a post by Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell that showcased the city's police department's efforts to promote social-distancing.

This story may be updated.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher