Beshear, Six Other Governors to Coordinate Reopening of Economies

Seven governors from Midwestern states, including Kentucky, are joining together to coordinate plans to reopen their regional economies "when the time is right," according to a news release from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said on Thursday that he hopes to reopen some parts of his state's economy, which have been shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 1.

Beshear did not specify a timeline, though he speaks to the public each day at 5 p.m., and has not yet spoken on Thursday.

The governors of Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, MInnesota, and Michigan, will work with Beshear, the news release said.

While each leader ultimately will make their own decision regarding their state’s plans, Beshear said the collaboration will lead to a more effective eventual opening of different parts of the economy.

“We owe much of our success in flattening the curve in Kentucky to the sacrifices our families are making. And while we continue to aggressively battle COVID-19, the moment we can begin to take action to reopen parts of our economy, we must do so in a way that ensures every sacrifice made is not squandered,” the governor said. “I am proud to continue working with other governors to ensure reopening efforts are in the best interest of every Kentuckian.”

Beshear said no decision has been made on the timing for reopening Kentucky’s economy, adding that he will rely on the expertise of public health leaders to make any determination.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana said, “While Hoosiers have been hunkered down to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, we’re not going it alone. We’re in this together – as Hoosiers – and alongside our neighbors in Ohio and Kentucky, where we have strong partners in Gov. DeWine and Gov. Beshear. I know we’re each looking forward to reopening our states for business as soon as it’s safe.”

Beshear said that he will continue regular calls and planning sessions with neighboring governors and other leaders during the coming weeks. As action is taken, the governors will continue to provide updates, a news release said.

-Staff report