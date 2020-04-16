NKY Restaurant Relief Round 1 Winners!
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 16:57 RCN Newsdesk
This Week we announce the Winners of round 1 of the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund $1000 grants.
Then we talk with Hotel Covington on how they are surviving the pandemic
Today's Guests
NKY Restaurant Relief Fund-
Brent Cooper NKY Chamber
Lee Crume, Tri-ED
Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Fund
Jack Olshan, General Manager
Alli Robben, Social Media Coordinator
