NKY Restaurant Relief Round 1 Winners!

This Week we announce the Winners of round 1 of the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund $1000 grants.

Then we talk with Hotel Covington on how they are surviving the pandemic

Today's Guests

NKY Restaurant Relief Fund-

Brent Cooper NKY Chamber

Lee Crume, Tri-ED

Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Fund

Hotel Covington

Jack Olshan, General Manager

Alli Robben, Social Media Coordinator

Thank you to our sponsors: CVG, L & N Federal Credit Union, CKREU Consulting