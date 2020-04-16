The Numbers: How NKY Communities are Responding to 2020 Census

Every ten years, the U.S. government conducts an official count of its residents, and the consequences are steep: not only are the number of Congressional seats per state determined, there is also a lot of money at stake.

Every day during his public briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andy Beshear makes it a point to urge Kentuckians to fill out their census forms.

On Thursday, the City of Covington sent out a news release that argued its residents are responding poorly to the census.

"We cannot stress enough how important it is to be counted," Covington Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said. "Some 13 percent of the City's budget comes from direct federal funding that's allocated based on population counts."

According to the city, the Census Bureau has said that Covington's population was undercounted during the last official count in 2010. It's been estimated that Covington taxpayers could stand to lose out on almost $22 million over the next 10 years if the 2020 Census is no more successful than the 2010 Census in making sure every Covington resident is counted, the news release said.

Programs and events that would typically accompany the decennial census have been largely missing this year due to the pandemic and the social-distancing requirements. The Census Bureau has suspended its critical field operations, and has not yet deployed the door-knockers seen every ten years following up with those who have not yet responded to the count.

Nationally, 49.4 percent of people have returned their self-response surveys to be counted. In Kentucky, the percentage is 51.5 as of April 15.

Here is how Northern Kentucky communities are responding to the census this year, by percentage of the population that has participated (in alphabetical order):

Counties:

Boone 61.8

Campbell 55.3

Grant 50.9

Kenton 55.4

Pendleton 56.3

Cities:

Alexandria 65.7

Bellevue 51

Cold Spring 67

Corinth 29.3

Covington 43.3

Crescent Springs 55.4

Crestview Hills 62.9

Crittenden 54

Dayton 48.4

Dry Ridge 48.8

Edgewood 71.8

Elsmere 51.8

Erlanger 58.1

Falmouth 54.1

Florence 56.4

Fort Mitchell 57.8

Fort Thomas 62.9

Fort Wright 66.3

Highland Heights 46.1

Independence 63.9

Kenton Vale 63.3

Lakeside Park 57.5

Ludlow 52.2

Melbourne 41.1

Newport 45

Park Hills 56.5

Ryland Heights 54.8

Silver Grove 20.5

Southgate 57.4

Taylor Mill 61.8

Union 72.4

Villa Hills 70.9

Walton 57.7

Wilder 51.4

Williamstown 55.1

Woodlawn 64.6

