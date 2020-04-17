4th Street Bridge Reopens with Lane, Weight Restrictions

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the 4th Street – Veterans Bridge to two lanes of traffic, with one lane to be used for each direction, and with the weight limit lowered to three tons.

The span between Covington and Newport over the Licking River was closed after state inspectors found deterioration on a primary load-carrying member Tuesday, the transportation cabinet said.

“We are glad we were able to get this bridge quickly reopened for motorists who use this major connection,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for KYTC District 6. “However, trucks and buses are prohibited until emergency repairs can be made.”

KYTC officials are working toward a repair plan. Until then, the two-lane configuration will remain in place.

Pedestrian walkways are open.

The 4th Street - Veterans Bridge carries 13,676 vehicles a day on average, according to state figures. The bridge was opened in 1936.

Signed detours are in place.

Large loads coming from Newport can use York Street to the 11th Street – Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Greenup Street.

If traveling from Covington, use Scott Boulevard to 12th Street to the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Monmouth Street as a detour.

-Staff report