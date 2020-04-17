New Superintendent Named at Erlanger-Elsmere School District

The Erlanger-Elsmere board of education announced a new superintendent on Friday.

Chad Molley, who has served for five years as assistant superintendent, will take over the district's top role on August 1. He follows in the footsteps of his father, James Molley, who worked for the Erlanger-Elsmere district for three decades, and also served as superintendent.

He replaces Dr. Kathy Burkhardt, who is retiring after eleven years at the helm.

Molley began his teaching career with Kenton County Schools before coming to Erlanger-Elsmere as assistant principal and athletic director at Lloyd Memorial High School in 2002. He held those posts for ten years before moving to the central office as instructional coordinator.

He has been assistant superintendent since 2015.

“The pinnacle of what I’ve hoped to accomplish in education was to become the superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere Schools,” Molley said. “With my deep ties to the community – having been a student here and having lived in this community for almost 48 years now – it really means a lot to me to be able to serve this school district, it’s students, our staff, and the cities of Erlanger and Elsmere.”

“The screening committee and the board had several great candidates that went through the rigorous interview process, so this was not an easy decision,” said Robin Cooper, vice-chair of the board of education. She also served on the initial screening committee. “As a board, we feel that Mr. Molley’s experience – coming from within the school system and working closely with Dr. Burkhardt – will be great assets. Chad cares about this community and our kids and he will work hard to do his best for our families.”

“My goals are to continue to build on the foundation that Dr. Burkhardt has laid,” Molley said. “We work to address the whole child – academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. I believe we do a tremendous job in this school district to serve our students and families, and it’s very important to make sure that work continues. I believe in it.”

Molly's wife, Tracy Molley, also works in the district. She has been with Erlanger-Elsmere for a decade, and is currently a family resource coordinator.

-Staff report