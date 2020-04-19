COVID-19: 17 New Confirmed Cases in NKY; State Sees Highest Daily Total

On a day that Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky's highest single-day total of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Northern Kentucky Health Department identified 17 new cases in this four-county region.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were a total of 279 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No numbers related to recoveries were released locally.

Kenton County has seen the highest total of confirmed cases with 136, while Boone County has seen 75. In Campbell County, the number is 54 confirmed cases, and in Grant County, the number is 14.

In its daily update, the health department included remarks about protecting both physical and mental health as the region, like the rest of the world, grapples with the respiratory virus that is a global pandemic.

“It’s normal to feel stress and anxiety during these uncertain times, especially as our daily lives have changed so much. It’s important for all of us to take care of both our mental and physical health," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, district director of health.

To relieve anxiety, the health department encourages local residents to preserve daily routines as much as possible, maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, get enough sleep, get outdoors while engaging in social-distancing, and to connect with others virtually so as to avoid isolation.

Meanwhile, in Frankfort, during his daily briefing to the public, Gov. Beshear announced 273 newly confirmed cases, the largest number reported in a single day. The state now has a total of 2,960 confirmed cases. Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 148.

-Staff report