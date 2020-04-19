Kenton County Adopts Trash for Cash Program

The Kenton County Fiscal Court approved the county's participation in the a Trash for Cash program, which allows groups to pick up garbage as fundraisers.

The program will be managed by the county's public works department.

This program can be used as a fundraiser for non-profit organizations including youth groups, church groups, youth sports teams, and scouting groups. Currently Boone County and Campbell County use the program to promote community outreach and litter pick-up.

The fiscal court also revised the sale and development agreement with Al Neyer and Urban Sites for the former county government building at 303 Court Street in Covington, and approved the purchase of two property easements on Manor Lake Drive so that Sanitation District 1 can perform work. The cost is $2,000 for two separate drainage easments.

Commissioners voted to approve the revised property sale and development agreement with Al Neyer and Urban Sites, LLC, for the property at 303 Court Street, which is the site of the old courthouse. Commissioner Dr. Jon Draud asked if the land was being tranferred to the company or would be rented by the company, and was told that the land is being transferred to Al Neyer company.

Commissioners voted in favor of purchasing two easements on Manor Lake Drive in Independence, which are required by SD-1 in order for them to do work on the land. The amount approved is $2,000 for the two separate drainage easements.

A resolution was adopted classifying emergncy dispatchers as first responders, asking the federal government to change its guidelines.

The county also approved $18,650 to send an informational flyer on COVID-19 to residents. The county hopes to be reimbursed through federal funds.

The Kenton County Detention Center extended its closure for visitors through May. The jail's population is the lowest it has been in fifteen years, Judge/Executive Kris Knochlemann said. County Attorney Stacy Tapke also said that her staff is working from home and not seeing a lot of new cases. She added that it may be frustrating for some because divorce and child support cases are not being heard right now due to courthouse closures forced by the pandemic.

