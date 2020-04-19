Park Hills Council Makes Changes to Development Agreement

Park Hills city council voted to amend an easement at Mt. Allen Road as part of a forthcoming housing development in nearby Covington.

Arlington Properties is building new homes on the former site of Northern Kentucky University's Covington campus, which borders Park Hills.

Mt. Allen Road used to offer a secondary entrance to the campus.

As part of the new agreement, Arlington will build a new access road at the end of Mt. Allen that connects Mt. Allen Lane. While construction is going on, the road will still be accessible to local traffic.

It also includes a rule that no construction vehicles will use that road while the subdivision is being built. The development has three four-story buildings, with 251 units, of which 35 percent are scheduled to be one-bedroom, and 50 percent will be two-bedroom. The remaining units will have three bedrooms. Garages will be built under some units.

The agreement has some specifications for green space, which could include a berm with some trees as a screen to buffer the new units from the homeowners on Mt Allen.

The company also has to install gates, because the road will only be used for emergency vehicles.

City Attorney Kyle Winslow read the resolution which included a sentence that if the City of Covington deemed anything else necessary, it could be added.

Council members asked Winslow to strike that from the agreement.

Council also wanted a stipulation in the agreement that said the company has to maintain the gates.

With those changes, council approved the resolution.

Fire Chief John Rigney said that his department has plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer, and they and police department are doing well amid the pandemic.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor praised the fire department for its handling of an incident on her street recently where a truck clipped overhead wires, sending them down on residents' vehicles and in their yards.

Public Works Director Dan VonHandorf reported that the wires were too low, and he went around the city physically measuring several sites where the wires were hanging too low. Duke Energy and other agencies were contacted and the problem will be corrected soon, he said.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said that the city is working on its budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. She said that the city is being extra conservative due to a possible dip in payroll tax revenue caused by the pandemic.

Zembrodt also said that the city was trying to buy a few masks to have at the city building, but she didn't know when they would be in. Council asked if the city could try to buy more than the 100 they had already ordered so that they could provide the elderly residents masks if they had to go out to the store.

The Memorial Day Parade has been canceled, and Mayor Zembrodt said that the city hopes to have a flag-raising event that is recorded and people can watch it from home rather than attend.

The city will also place markers on local graves.

She also said they hope to use the money they usually allocated to the parade to make the city picnic, scheduled for September 27 in Trolley Park, a little larger, with more entertainment and food. The picnic is hosted by the Park Hills Civic Association.

Ten new locust trees were planted at the end of Wald Court thanks to the efforts of Dr. Joe Daugherty and Marty Grimes.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor