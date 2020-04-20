3 Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 7 Confirmed Cases Reported in NKY

Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Northern Kentucky on Monday.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported that the one was a resident of Grant County in their 50s, and two others lived in Kenton County and were in their 70s and 90s, respectively.

The four-county region has seen 23 total deaths attributed to the respiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the health department confirmed that seven newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in Northern Kentucky, bringing the region's total number of confirmed cases to 140.

Kenton County has seen the most with 140, while Boone County has had 77, Campbell has had 55, and Grant has had 14.

Governor Andy Beshear outlined on Friday a series of benchmarks that need to be met before the economy begins to reopen, one of which is a decline in confirmed cases over fourteen days.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department suggested on Monday that "it will likely be some time before we reach that milestone."

“In accordance with the Governor's plan, it is important that reopening take place carefully, and that we recognize the initial phases will likely look very different than things did before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "Reopening in phases can help to either prevent a second spike in cases, or keep the spike low if people and businesses continue to take appropriate precautions. It will not be business as usual like before COVID-19.”

Some other state governors on Monday announced that their states would begin reopening some of the shuttered industries, like hair salons and barber shops, and restaurants.

Beshear said Monday that 102 new cases were confirmed in the state on Monday, bringing Kentucky's total to 3,050.

154 people have died in the Commonwealth.

Since the pandemic began, 1,017 people have been hospitalized in Kentucky. 263 people are currently hospitalized, Beshear said. 532 people have been in an intensive care unit, including 147 people are currently in an ICU.

1,134 people have recovered from the virus, Beshear said.

-Staff report