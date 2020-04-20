Campbell Leaders Speak on COVID-19 Response, Approve Road Repairs

The Campbell County Fiscal Court met last week by video, a move many local governments are making in order to practice social-distancing amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting on the online video service Zoom, the fiscal court discussed hopes that society could soon return to normal; with Judge/Executive Steve Pendery relaying the message of “hang in there.”

The court also discussed a speed change, a bid push for a sliding road, and the purchase of detention center radios.

Covid-19 concerns: Education, Economy, Wellbeing

About 30 minutes of the Zoom conference was dedicated to allowing each of the commissioners and judge/executive to provide input on COVID-19 and the lockdown orders issued by the state. Commissioner Goeff Besecker took the time to offer thanks to the county employees and businesses, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Lynne Sadler and the Health Department have done a great job keeping the region informed,” said Besecker. “And thanks to our businesses who have found creative and quick ways to meet the needs of our people.”

Besecker, an educator, shared a special message to all students in Campbell County: “Keep learning. Finish the end of this school year, whatever it will look like, strong.”

Commissioner Tom Lampe focused on what he sees as the good things that have come from the pandemic experience.

“This is an unbelievable time in our history,” he said. “I know so many have experienced hardships, but we have also seen a lot of good come out of this too. My hope is that when we come out on the other side we will be better organizations, better families, a better community and better people.”

Commissioner Brian Painter commended the county’s financial stance.

“We have worked hard to have a reserve so that in times like these we will be able to keep tax rates from going sky high,” he said. “We’ve lived within our means and I think we can pull through better than ever with this quarantine and lockdown ends soon. Right now, we can still take care of our roads, animal shelter and parks. But this does need to end soon so we can get back and continue to provide all the things that we do.”

Judge/Executive Pendery said that he hopes “that’s the way it works.”

“We are very fortunate in that we have a government that has the financial capability to respond the way we’d like to in a situation like this,” Pendry said. “We also have many talented and dedicate employees – our first responders and our jail staff. We as taxpayers and citizens ought to be grateful.”

Pendry said, however, that he hopes in the next couple of weeks the lockdown will be lessened.

“Experts are talking the best possible results,” he said. “We have to continue to follow the procedures installed and do what is expected of us. Stay safe and be healthy and observe the suggested course of actions that have made us successful thus far.”

Speed change coming to Nagel Road

A portion of Nagel Road from west of State Route 27 to 0.8 miles in will soon see a speed limit reduction to 25 mph. The road’s position coupled with the area being densely populated with consistent church-goers, led to a unanimous vote to lower the speed limit.

Bid push for sliding Blangey Road

Two portions of Blangey Road have sliding issues. The original projected cost to fix the slides was $300,000. However, county staff, after discussions with a property owner impacted by one of the slides, was able to find a more cost-effective solution. The portion of Blangey that runs through Tom Davidson’s property will be turned over to him. The slide in that area will be permitted to fail, while the county pays to build a t-turnaround for half the price at $115,000.

The court voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Davidson, who has already signed the contract. The county will pay for the t-turnaround and be responsible for that portion of the road. Davidson plans to build a new driveway off of the t-turn, but he will be responsible for the maintenance of that portion of the road. The court also voted to allow county staff to seek bids for the t-turnaround, the other slide in the road, and any other fixes required. Once bids are made, staff will bring them back to the fiscal court to choose a winning bid.

The fiscal court also voted unanimously to approve the purchase of nine radios for the detention center at $34,146. This was a planned purchase with funds already designated in the 2020 budget.

