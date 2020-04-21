Boone County Approves New Burlington Traffic Lights

The Boone County Fiscal Court approved a change-order worth $18,114.80 for on-street testing of the Northern Kentucky Regional Public Safety Communication project. Motorola won the contract to update the emergency radios used by agencies across three Northern Kentucky counties.

It is expected to be fully deployed in the summer.

Testing will be conducted in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties to ensure that signal strength and coverage extends to all corners.

All three counties will pay a total of $50,600 for the testing, of which Boone contributed the $18,000-plus.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that he was pleased that this project is about to come to fruition.

"This has been an outstanding collaboration," he said.

In other business, Bansal Construction and Palmer Engineering won a contract to design and build the Burlington Pike traffic signals. The contract is valued at $396,399.81, the lowest of three bids received.

The traffic lights will be placed at Burlington Pike (KY 18) and Rogers Lane, and Burlington Pike and Jefferson Street. The look will compliment the Burlington Commons project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will contribute $54,000 to the effort.

A new incinerator for the Boone County Sheriff's Office is also on the way. The fiscal court awarded a contract worth $56,390 to Consutech Systems.

Judge Moore said that the incinerator that it replaces was original equipment from 2002, and attempts to repair or upgrade it was not practical, since it had been inoperable for some time. The incinerator is used to burn items that can't be destroyed any other way.

The fiscal court also approved a 50 percent reduction in occupational license fees for Perfetti Van Melle USA, which is working on an $11 million expansion that is expected to create 50 new jobs.

