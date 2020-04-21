Covington to Sell Waste Transfer Station to Rumpke

The Covington city commission is expected to approve an $8 million sale of the city's solid waste transfer station to Rumpke Waste & Recycling, which will take over operations of the site, which will have new facilities constructed, and will bring 50 new jobs to the city.

With the property turning to private ownership, it will also begin to generate property tax revenue, Covington Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said.

The city is working to negotiate a new location for its public works department, he said. Smith said that such conversations had been taking place as recently as Tuesday.

Covington is also expected to adopt a 10-year contract with Rumpke to continue its trash and recycling collection responsibilities.

As part of the sales agreement, Rumpke would:

Take over operation of the transfer station as of July 1.

Demolish that facility and replace it with a new, 16,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

Remodel the Public Works office building to become home to Rumpke's Northern Kentucky headquarters, including at least 50 full-time equivalent jobs.

Upon completion of the new transfer station, pay the City for the next 20 years a fee of $1 a ton for solid waste accepted at the station.

Give Covington residents a discount on household waste and bulk items that they drop off.

And honor the terms of the current lease for a portion of the property that's being used as a fire training center.

Members of the city commission, who watched a presentation on the plan during its meeting Tuesday (which took place online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), all expressed support for the move.

The city commission will vote next Tuesday.

-Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher, with some information taken from city commission meeting and some from a city-issued news release

Photo provided