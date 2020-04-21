Kentucky Voter Registration Flat in March; GOP Sees Slight Increase

Voter registration in Kentucky was flat in March, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams reported Tuesday.

A total of 3.469,912 voters are registered as of March 31, an increase of 0.01 percent from the end of February. That percentage represents an additional 504 new registrants in the month.

Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,679,132 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 914 since February 29, a 0.05 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,484,062, or almost 43 percent of voters, with a small increase of 976 registered voters, a gain of 0.07 percent since February 29.

Almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, with an additional 442 voters added to their totals, a 0.14 percent increase.

“Voter registration has leveled at a time when it’s difficult to conduct a voter registration drive,” said Adams. “I’ve taken action to delay the voter registration deadline for the primary election to May 26. I strongly encourage – and will use the resources of my office to encourage – Kentuckians to register to vote online, at GoVoteKy.com.”

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

-Staff report