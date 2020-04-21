NKY Home Sales Down in March, but Average Price is Up

The number of homes sold in Northern Kentucky was down in March compared to the same month last year, but the average selling price was higher.

Meanwhile, for the year to date, home sales are up in Northern Kentucky when compared to the same period last year.

In March of this year, the number of home sales was down by almost 8 percent compared to the same month last year. 601 residential units were sold in the month in 2019 compared to 553 this year.

However, the average sale price was $223,606 compared to $192,467 in March of last year.

Overall this year, home sales in Northern Kentucky are up by 3.22 percent with an average price increase of 11.03 percent compared to the same period last year.

Listing inventory remains low, according to the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors, with fewer than 900 on the market. Many new listings are going under contract within a few days, the association said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, realtors are using social media and virtual open houses to lure interested buyers.

For showings of listed property while seller are more concerned about strangers being in their homes, agents are advised to only allow the principal buyers in to view the home- no children, parents, friends, etc., the association said. Shoe coverings can be worn over shoes and buyers are being instructed to not touch anything while in the property.

-Staff report