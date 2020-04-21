NKY Krogers, Frayt Team Up for Same-Day Delivery of Outdoor Furnishings

Multiple Kroger Marketplace locations in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton will offer on-demand shipping of outdoor furniture through a partnership with Frayt, a tech company.

Patio sets, grills, and mulch are included in the operation.

Though many retail businesses are closed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger grocery stores remain open, but in many cases, retailers can only provide delivery behind their closed doors, a news release said.

Frayt uses a fleet of networked cargo vans that can provide delivery often with an hour of ordering.

Customers can request Frayt delivery by visiting frayt.app or downloading the Frayt app and signing up, similar to an on-demand Uber or DoorDash delivery service.

“We created Frayt to make professional, on-demand shipping and delivery simple for businesses and cost-effective for customers,” said Lawrence McCord, CEO and co-founder of Frayt. “Even with the surge in demand, our network of 3,000 professional drivers enables us to provide quick and safe delivery.”

The newly launched partnership with Kroger is a test model, a news release said. If it performs well, Frayt could expand to other markets with Kroger Marketplace stores. Frayt offers contactless delivery for customers and maintains high standards of safety including wearing gloves and masks.

“Frayt is the right partnership to help connect our customers with the items they need,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati-Dayton division, Kroger. “Their innovative response to large-item delivery is a great way for our customers to re-think their outdoor space while we’re all spending more time in our homes”

Northern Kentucky locations included in the test run are Newport, Florence, Hebron, Walton, Independence, and Union.

-Staff report

Photo provided