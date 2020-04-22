Additional NKY Death Reported; Beshear Says State Testing Now for Everyone

One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as a Kenton County resident in their 90s.

Thirty additional people tested positive for the respiratory virus that is part of a global pandemic, the Northern Kentucky Health Department noted.

The new cases bring the four-county region's total to 174 since the pandemic began. Twenty-eight people have died here.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing to the media and the public that the state's regional and mobile testing sites will now test anyone who wants one. The tests had previously been restricted to health care workers and people exhibiting strong symptoms.

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said that other practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should continue.

“By keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and avoiding contact with people who are sick, we are preventing the spread of COVID-19," Saddler said. "This also decreases the likelihood we will get sick with COVID-19 and need a test.”

Beshear announced 196 newly confirmed cases across Kentucky bringing the state's total to 3.373. Fourteen additional deaths were reported in the Commonwealth for a total of 185.

1,311 people have recovered.

More than 36,000 people have been tested statewide.

The mobile testing sites, which included one in operation in Independence last week before it moved on, will next open in the state's largest cities, Louisville and Lexington. For the first time, tests will be available to anyone who wants one. The sites are offered through a partnership between the state, Kroger Health, UPS, and Covington-based Gravity Diagnostics. Sites operating in Pikeville, Somerset, Madisonville, and Paducah currently will also test anyone who wants one.

-Staff report