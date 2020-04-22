CVG Reports Lowest Fares in Region

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has the lowest air fares in the region, according to a ranking report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The rankings represent the fourth quarter of 2019.

That was before the current COVID-19 pandemic hammered the airline industry, plummeting ticket prices across the country.

Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranked as 75th-most expensive, with an average fare of $336. It was the only airport in the local region to have an average fare below the national average of $357.

Regional comparisons:

CVG ranked #75 – average fare $336

Columbus (CMH) ranked #55 – average fare $361

Indianapolis (IND) ranked #52 – average fare $363

Louisville (SDF) ranked #37 – average fare $379

Dayton (DAY) ranked #5 – average fare $440

CVG’s average airfare for this quarter of 2019 decreased by 2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In 2019, CVG served more than 9.1 million passengers.

“CVG’s latest airfare ranking reflects this community’s support of airline options and low fares,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “When passengers are ready to fly again, CVG and our airline partners will be here ready to serve. Our mix of carriers and low airfares have put the airport in a strong position to weather the current uncertainty.”

-Staff report