Dayton Council Approves Bonds for More Manhattan Harbour Development

Dayton city council offered unanimous approval to the issuance of industrial revenue bonds to support new development along the riverfront Manhattan Harbour community. Council met virtually due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Michael Giffen described the bonds as a standard agreement with the city.

“ The city is not offering any special incentive, the agreement was designed to match the incentive we are already giving the developer through the Tax Increment Financing agreement, so nothing changes on that part,” he said.

The important piece of the bond deals with the school, which the Dayton Independent Schools Board has agreed to.

“In the Manhattan Harbour development the school hadn’t given up any of its tax revenue like the city had via the TIF until the Tapestry (apartments) project,” Giffen said. “In that case they agreed to give up 35 percent of their school tax revenue for that project with some other incentives delivered to the school.”

Giffen said that typically schools give up 80 percent, so that the Dayton Schools Board was able to reach a better deal for themselves.

Giffen said that with this bond agreement, the city is acting as a conduit.

“There is no obligation or risk to the city or school for debt that may accrue during this development,” he said.

Giffen told The River City News that Manhattan Development Group, which is finishing up the Gateway Flats apartment project, purchased multiple pieces of land along the riverfront community with intentions to develop them.

Manhattan Development purchased multiple lots in the area known as the Commons, where single-family homes are constructed, as well as at the Lookout (west of the future Berry Street connection), and the Bend (east of the future Berry Street connection). The development projects had been approved in the spring of 2019 by the planning and zoning board.

The industrial revenue bonds offers the financial piece for construction to begin, Giffen said.

In other business, Giffen updated council on the Northern Kentucky Water District's project on Ervin Terrace.

“We’ve gotten several complaints about the road closure,” Giffen said. “I just wanted to remind residents that the closure is for your safety. Also, they expect to wrap up the project very soon. Once they are done, pavement will immediately follow.”

Councilman Bill Burns expressed his disappointment in the Water District’s project.

“This has been a disaster, not only for residents along Ervin Terrace, but for everyone who lives in the city of Dayton,” Burns said. “As far as I’m concerned (this) has not been a job well done.”

Councilman Joe Neary said that in the near future the city should consider putting a weight limit for heavy construction vehicles.

“We’ve had challenges (with this road),” Neary said. “I’m afraid it will keep sliding down the hill. A weight limit is something we need to look into.”

Written by Melissa Reinert and Michael Monks

Photo: A trail along Manhattan Boulevard in Dayton (RCN)