Florence Won't Open Aquatics Center, Cancels Memorial Day Parade

The City of Florence won't open its aquatic center this summer and also canceled its Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for May 25.

City council held an in-person meeting Tuesday night at the Rosetta Training Center where everyone maintained the recommended distance and wore masks, including a reporter from The River City News.

Mayor Diane Whalen told council that she didn't think that it would be appropriate to keep the parade scheduled to encourage people to gather in crowds by the road, and afterwards at the Government Center.

She recommended that council cancel the parade and the ceremony afterwards.

Due to the restrictions set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, council voted to cancel it.

Council also voted to cancel the summer season at the city's aquatic center.

The pool will still be filled so that the liner doesn't sustain damage, but all the chairs that had been taken out of storage will be placed back there.

Those with pool memberships will be reimbursed or allowed to use them next year.

Whether World of Golf will reopen remains undetermined.

Councilman Duane Froelicher said that the Kenton County Golf Course is open. Details will have to be worked out, but possibilities include not using golf carts, and only allowing one person at the tee at a time.

Mayor Whalen said that if the course opens in May it will be with extremely limited capacity.

The Florence Y'Alls' baseball schedule is still undetermined, too.

The team doesn't yet know if it will have a season, or if it will be partial, or if other teams across the country will be able to play.

The Y'alls is the new name of the Florence Freedom, which plays in the independent minor league Frontier League.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Florence Memorial Day Parade in 2018 (RCN file)