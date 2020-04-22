Lane Closures to Accompany I-71/75 Work at Turfway, U.S. 42

Southbound Interstate 71/75 will see nighttime lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday this week as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet conducts pavement repairs between Turfway Road and U.S. 42.

Significant impacts to traffic are possible while this work takes place, a news release said. Law enforcement will be present in the work area and speed limit restrictions will be in place to protect workers and drivers.

The work starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and the closures will end at 7 a.m. the following day.

For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress.

-Staff report

Photo via traffic cam