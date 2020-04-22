LaRosa's Raises More than $300,000 for Team Member Relief Fund

In the three weeks since its launch, the LaRosa's Team Member Relief Fund has raised more than $300,000 to assist its 4,000 employees impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictive response in place to enhance social distancing in order to slow the spread of the respiratory virus.

The company started the fund with an internal contribution of $100,000.

The goal is to help the Cincinnati-based pizza chain's employees until dining rooms can open again.

“The community continues to show their support for our team members. Our goal is to help our team members and their families to make ends meet during this unprecedented time”, said Michael LaRosa, the company's CEO.

100 percent of the proceeds from sales of LaRosa's $10 Buddy Cards go to the relief fund. It features fourteen ‘buy-one large pizza and get a large cheese pizza free’ offers for pick-up and dine-in and is valid for a year.

Cards can be purchased in-person, online, or through the LaRosa's app.

LaRosa’s is offering something to help customers get through these unprecedented times, too. Now until LaRosa’s dining rooms open again, when customers use any active Buddy Card- newly purchased or one that is months old- just like they usually do, LaRosa’s will not deduct any offers from the Buddy Card.

-Staff report